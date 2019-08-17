Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Its Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holding; Rignet (RNET) Sentiment Is 0.76

Rignet Inc (RNET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 25 sold and decreased positions in Rignet Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.42 million shares, up from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rignet Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 26.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 79,168 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 223,982 shares with $4.33M value, down from 303,150 last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 9.40% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 3.30 million shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $546,138 activity. 2,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. 1,500 shares were bought by Macalik Robert T, worth $22,425. Foran Joseph Wm bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was made by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was made by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. $54,933 worth of stock was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. On Friday, May 24 the insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 74,380 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 6.04 million shares. Regions Fin Corp owns 16,739 shares. The Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 0.3% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Alps Advsr holds 0% or 22,153 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 22,274 shares. Gradient Invests Limited owns 5,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 27,700 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26,222 shares. 1.06M are held by Hodges Capital Management Inc. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 15,778 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 9,739 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $32 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 99.73% above currents $15.02 stock price. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 18,784 shares to 158,552 valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mimecast Ltd stake by 6,451 shares and now owns 124,540 shares. A was raised too.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RigNet Signs Long-Term Contract Extension with Valaris – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why RigNet Stock Is Sinking Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RigNet Continues to Muddle Along – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RigNet Signs Multiple Long-Term Strategic Agreements with Transocean – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why RigNet Stock Is Sinking Again Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. for 831,654 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 5.00 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 508,260 shares. The New York-based Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

The stock increased 2.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 25,390 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.)