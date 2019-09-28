Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Formfactor (FORM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Holder Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 98,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 365,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, down from 464,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 328,036 shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 12,874 shares to 241,350 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 16,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 25-NSE XYNOMIC PHARMACEUTICALS Filed by: The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Blockchain Control Fake News? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FormFactor Appoints New Board Member Nasdaq:FORM – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proteon Therapeutics and ArTara Therapeutics Agree to Combine – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) notified Nasdaq Hearings Panel it believes that it is unlikely it will meet Panel’s September 23, 2019 deadline – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,940 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,807 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 950,452 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 65,235 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,177 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Pnc Svcs Grp stated it has 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 15,032 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 85,663 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 91,441 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 50,616 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 7.67 million shares. Legal General Group Public Limited reported 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.97 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Financial invested in 29,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 31,129 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advisors. Mai Mgmt stated it has 488,683 shares. 322,281 were reported by Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Amer Int Group reported 0.34% stake. Merriman Wealth Limited holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 14,982 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 35,044 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 2.02% or 918,580 shares. Kanawha Management Llc accumulated 0.05% or 11,600 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx reported 16,988 shares stake. Webster Bancorp N A holds 1.07% or 266,921 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Milestone Gru owns 9,012 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Investors Digest Political Woes – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.