Cortina Asset Management Decreased Ncr (NCR) Position by $12.50 Million; Valuation Rose; Menta Capital Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $363,648

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 403,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 375,062 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66 million, down from 778,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 894,706 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 192 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated owns 1,077 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual reported 3.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bainco Intl Invsts holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,330 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.47% stake. Ashfield Ptnrs accumulated 10,921 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 2.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.59 million shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa owns 12,139 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd accumulated 28 shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 1,047 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4.54% or 233,136 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP invested in 110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 673,846 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,554 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.41% or 2,607 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 1.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 642,975 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 17,300 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 16,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,380 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $86.78M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.