Cortina Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Liveperson (LPSN) by $1.70 Million as Shares Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA) by $5.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 58,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 297,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 355,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 412,874 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.355. About 96,731 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De reported 51,168 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 22,202 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc has invested 0.07% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Pembroke Mgmt Ltd accumulated 354,688 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 9,519 are held by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Geode Capital Llc holds 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 717,903 shares. Daiwa Securities stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 75,321 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 71,800 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.47% or 695,378 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 36,827 shares to 228,476 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 105,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891 worth of stock. Shares for $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc has 70,625 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 153,603 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Ltd has invested 0.16% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). State Street owns 916,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 88,919 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 426,902 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,757 shares. Legal General Group Public Llc holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 9,465 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 320,370 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 2.98 million shares. Bain Credit Lp has invested 5.49% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 98,389 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 29,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Partners has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).