Cortina Asset Management Cut Green Dot (GDOT) Position by $384,180 as Market Value Declined; Diamond Hill Capital Management Stake in United Continental Holdings I (UAL) Boosted by $3.65 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings I (UAL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 46,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 3.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.93M, up from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2Q Revenue Guidance; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY CAPACITY +4.5% TO +5.5%, SAW +4% TO +6%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines: Owner of dog that died in overhead bin told flight attendant pet was in the bag; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS BOARD TO ELECT NEW, INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS IT WILL OPERATE A NORMAL SCHEDULE THURSDAY; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 87,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 93,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 616,560 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 140,427 shares to 621,511 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 64,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

