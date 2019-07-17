Cortina Asset Management Cut By $4.44 Million Its Forward Air (FWRD) Stake; Tel-instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Shorts Decreased By 21.51%

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Forward Air Corp (FWRD) stake by 47.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 69,430 shares as Forward Air Corp (FWRD)’s stock declined 7.38%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 76,453 shares with $4.95 million value, down from 145,883 last quarter. Forward Air Corp now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 37,387 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Tel-instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) had a decrease of 21.51% in short interest. TIK’s SI was 34,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.51% from 43,700 shares previously. With 73,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Tel-instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)’s short sellers to cover TIK’s short positions. The SI to Tel-instrument Electronics Corp’s float is 1.99%. The stock 0.24% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 18,645 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 436,404 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 3,188 shares. First Advsr Lp owns 0.01% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 104,165 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 19,058 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 300,293 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 6,418 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). New York-based Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Highstreet Asset owns 35 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $23.82 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.69% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 44,381 shares to 182,264 valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 476,724 shares and now owns 877,291 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $516,141 activity. RUBLE CHRIS C sold $516,141 worth of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FWRD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Forward Air Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:FWRD) 16% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.