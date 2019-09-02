Cortina Asset Management Cut By $1.50 Million Its Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Position; Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 26.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 79,168 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 223,982 shares with $4.33M value, down from 303,150 last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 1.34 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc (INF) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold their stakes in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.92 million shares, down from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. for 465,486 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 81,008 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Round Table Services Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 18,900 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,498 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 33,295 shares traded. Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) has risen 4.22% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $177.84 million. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $596,099 activity. The insider POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933. 2,000 shares valued at $30,680 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, August 9. On Friday, June 7 Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 2,000 shares. 8,000 shares were bought by Foran Joseph Wm, worth $120,400. 1,000 shares were bought by Adams Craig N, worth $16,000. $22,425 worth of stock was bought by Macalik Robert T on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc has 5,287 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 144,639 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,838 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 67,701 shares. 42,621 were reported by Voya Management Ltd Co. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 0.13% or 17,325 shares. 1,667 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mgmt. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 389 shares or 0% of the stock. Amarillo Bancorp has 123,336 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 6.04M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Cs Mckee Lp holds 56,150 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 13,295 shares.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $30.99 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.