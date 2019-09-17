Cortina Asset Management Cut By $1.48 Million Its Formfactor (FORM) Stake; Boston Partners Decreased Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake By $3.32 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Formfactor Inc (FORM) stake by 21.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 98,630 shares as Formfactor Inc (FORM)’s stock declined 10.32%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 365,870 shares with $5.73M value, down from 464,500 last quarter. Formfactor Inc now has $1.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 204,204 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M

Boston Partners decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 97,608 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Boston Partners holds 1.75M shares with $60.70 million value, down from 1.85 million last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 1.38M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: DICK’S SPORTING’S GAMECHANGER IN MULTI-YR PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03M for 29.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 100,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 65,235 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 222,168 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 70,145 shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 22,278 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Aqr Cap Lc invested in 112,848 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 27,800 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 10,500 shares. Northern Tru has 1.21M shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Stone Ridge Asset stated it has 14,111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 365,870 shares.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “South Sudan parties agree to form interim govt by Nov 12 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Is This Stock Worth Buying? – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Former Erdogan ally to form rival party before year-end – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FormFactor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hong Kong children form chains of protest as economic worries grow – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Novocure Ltd stake by 16,291 shares to 141,352 valued at $8.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) stake by 55,689 shares and now owns 241,442 shares. Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was raised too.

Boston Partners increased Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 38,314 shares to 2.23 million valued at $138.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) stake by 42,535 shares and now owns 555,132 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $34.34M for 25.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods has $3900 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38’s average target is -1.43% below currents $38.55 stock price. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $3900 target in Monday, September 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation holds 58,764 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 1,033 shares. 2.03 million were reported by Hs Mngmt Prns. Logan Cap Management holds 224,032 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 40,324 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 18,728 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 67,579 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Capital Lc has 0.08% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.21% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Morgan Stanley reported 552,138 shares. Principal Fincl reported 402,281 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 5,854 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm reported 17 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 1.90M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dick’s +13% after breakout quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: What Happened – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods “Bends the Sales Curve” in Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Pay You to Own Them – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.