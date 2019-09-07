Cortina Asset Management Boosted Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake by $1.29 Million; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Fil LTD Increased Its Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 80,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 399,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 318,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 338,174 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6.54 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473.63M, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 114,131 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jensen Invest Mgmt accumulated 3.56 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 81,811 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 983 shares. Cwm Ltd Co reported 1,807 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 1,969 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carderock Cap Management invested 0.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 703,536 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 97,975 shares. Muhlenkamp & has 92,460 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. 5,284 were reported by Holderness Invests. Forbes J M Communications Llp reported 3,962 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.39 million shares to 15.28M shares, valued at $820.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 299,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,520 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

