Cortina Asset Management Boosted Stake in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by $8.40 Million as Share Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Diligent Investors Llc

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 60.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 64,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 170,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54 million, up from 106,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $144.03. About 679,404 shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com reported 155,730 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 75 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 12,805 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tortoise Inv Limited Company accumulated 2,533 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc has 459,816 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Com owns 3,325 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Corp holds 68,476 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 17,245 were reported by Wms. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 72,600 shares. 30,586 were reported by Wright Invsts Incorporated. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 19,584 shares.

