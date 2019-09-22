Cortina Asset Management Boosted Maxlinear (MXL) Stake; Boston Partners Has Lowered Its First Fndtn (FFWM) Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Maxlinear Inc (MXL) stake by 25.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 44,088 shares as Maxlinear Inc (MXL)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 219,674 shares with $5.15 million value, up from 175,586 last quarter. Maxlinear Inc now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 323,255 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018

Boston Partners decreased First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) stake by 43.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 476,008 shares as First Fndtn Inc (FFWM)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Boston Partners holds 617,911 shares with $8.31M value, down from 1.09 million last quarter. First Fndtn Inc now has $673.12 million valuation. It closed at $15.08 lastly. It is up 9.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $499,516 activity. Shares for $249,864 were bought by LITCHFIELD STEVEN G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MXL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 0.20% more from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 374,723 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 23,755 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 456,182 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.52M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.07M shares. 10,581 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 99,168 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.02% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 282 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% or 19,999 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,812 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 57,361 shares to 268,582 valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) stake by 239,213 shares and now owns 132,660 shares. A was reduced too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $24,785 activity. 1,000 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares with value of $14,970 were bought by Rubin Diane M.. $9,815 worth of stock was bought by PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FFWM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) or 24,861 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 80,447 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 7,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 18,580 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated owns 223,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 161 shares or 0% of the stock. Banc Funds Communications Lc stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Phocas Fin owns 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 3,150 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 511,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 169,132 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Legal And General Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 7,394 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 177,608 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $16.52 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.