Cortina Asset Management Boosted Marinemax (HZO) Holding by $803,529; Paradice Investment Management Decreased Position in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) by $3.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 34,970 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 42,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 377,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 335,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 252,800 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 38,285 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 24,055 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 10,760 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Lc reported 0.01% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Victory Capital accumulated 68,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradice Invest Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% or 829,856 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Close Limited Co has invested 6.84% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0% or 38,086 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 52,945 shares to 586,199 shares, valued at $48.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 19,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 268,452 shares to 371,873 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 58,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,461 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.