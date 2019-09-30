Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

We are comparing Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cortexyme Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 47,185,628.74% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 8,937,125,748.50% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Oragenics Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oragenics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.