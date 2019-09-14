Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 185.10% and its average target price is $40.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 1.6% respectively. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Immunic Inc.
