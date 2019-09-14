Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 185.10% and its average target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 1.6% respectively. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Immunic Inc.