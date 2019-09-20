Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

We will be comparing the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.38 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cortexyme Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.