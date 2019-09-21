Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Since Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 3.7% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.