Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.