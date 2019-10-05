Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 48,225,214.20% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 576,081,112.22% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cortexyme Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 25.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.