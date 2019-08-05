Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 9.42 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cortexyme Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Dermira Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.88, with potential upside of 141.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 80.11%. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.