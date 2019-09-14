Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cortexyme Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 25.1%. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.