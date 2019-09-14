Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.34
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cortexyme Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Liquidity
Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cortexyme Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 25.1%. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
