Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.24 N/A 3.36 28.57

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, with potential downside of -6.92%.

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc.