Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 128.71 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cortexyme Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.