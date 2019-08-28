Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|128.71
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cortexyme Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
