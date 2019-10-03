Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We will be comparing the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 47,469,879.52% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 91,136,801.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cortexyme Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 154.02% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.