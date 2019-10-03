Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Since Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.11 38.86M -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cortexyme Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 47,469,879.52% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 889,326,254.12% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cortexyme Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ardelyx Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 94.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. was less bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.