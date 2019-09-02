Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) Reaches $19.85 After 6.00% Down Move; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Raised Danaher (DHR) Position

The stock of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 10.22% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 67,944 shares traded. Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $534.00 million company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $18.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRTX worth $32.04M less.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 38.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 19,689 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 71,112 shares with $9.39 million value, up from 51,423 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.96M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. The company has market cap of $534.00 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cortexyme (CRTX) Prices 4.412M Share IPO at $17/Sh – StreetInsider.com” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cortexyme IPO Isn’t Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alzheimer’s biotech Cortexyme files for a $86 million IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Danaher – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 1.34% above currents $142.09 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of DHR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity. $348,800 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was bought by RALES MITCHELL P.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Etf (IBB) stake by 6,850 shares to 59,244 valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 10,166 shares and now owns 106,069 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.