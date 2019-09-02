Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparing side by side

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 shows Cortexyme Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.3 Current Ratio and a 18.3 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cortexyme Inc.

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

On 4 of the 6 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.