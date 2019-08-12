Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparison side by side

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 16.58 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.