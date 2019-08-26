Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparison side by side

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cortexyme Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.