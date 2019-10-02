Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Contrasting side by side

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cortexyme Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 47,204,472.84% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 930,710,149.09% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cortexyme Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 57.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.