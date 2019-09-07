Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Contrasting side by side

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. was less bullish than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.