Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparison side by side

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.99 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cortexyme Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cortexyme Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 114.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 84.6%. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.