Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.23 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cortexyme Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $4, which is potential 107.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.