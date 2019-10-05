Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparison side by side

Since Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 48,225,214.20% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,593,516,851.04% -61.3% -40.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.