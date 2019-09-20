Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cortexyme Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cortexyme Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $19.75, with potential upside of 93.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 9.35% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.