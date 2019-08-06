Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

Since Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 28.37 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.