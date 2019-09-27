Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.68M -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cortexyme Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 46,886,156.29% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 56,226,880.39% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Arvinas Inc. is $33.75, which is potential 43.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.