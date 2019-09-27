Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|25
|0.00
|11.82M
|-4.34
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|24
|0.00
|13.68M
|-5.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cortexyme Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|46,886,156.29%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|56,226,880.39%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Arvinas Inc. is $33.75, which is potential 43.37% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cortexyme Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.