Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 117.59 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cortexyme Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 79.2% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.