Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparing side by side

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 10.99 N/A -0.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Cortexyme Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 35%. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.