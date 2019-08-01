Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Touches $32.04 High on Aug, 1; Last Week Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Coverage

The stock of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) reached all time high today, Aug, 1 and still has $34.28 target or 7.00% above today’s $32.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $23.99B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $34.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.68B more. The stock increased 8.61% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 4.95M shares traded. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $135 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $131 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 18. See Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) latest ratings:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.15 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 54.09 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 3.69 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. The insider NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought 5,075 shares worth $544,142.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 15,087 shares. 540 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.13% or 3.89M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 17,415 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.07M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 189,140 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 202,360 shares. North Star Corporation has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,117 shares. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com has 1.28% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 389,845 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 25,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 304,600 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp reported 2.4% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 4,438 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability invested in 17,548 shares.

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.99 billion. The firm develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.