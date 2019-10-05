Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) EPS Estimated At $-0.46; Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Shorts Raised By 10.03%

Analysts expect Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to report $-0.46 EPS on November, 7.After having $1.42 EPS previously, Corteva, Inc.’s analysts see -132.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 4.79M shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) had an increase of 10.03% in short interest. CBB’s SI was 6.65M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.03% from 6.05M shares previously. With 409,100 avg volume, 16 days are for Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB)’s short sellers to cover CBB’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 236,038 shares traded. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has declined 71.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CBB News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at 2018 Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 16/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL: IIS, GLASS LEWIS SAY TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING MERGER WITH HAWAIIAN TELCOM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Telecommunications Cuts Cincinnati Bell; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 16/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend That Cincinnati Bell Hldrs Vote the WHITE Proxy Card for ALL the Company’s Director Nominees; 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO TO SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT THREE CBB BOARD CANDIDATES; 16/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend That Cincinnati Bell Shareholders Vote the WHITE Proxy Card FOR ALL the Company’s Director Nominees

Since August 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $37,075 activity. Yudkovitz Martin had bought 2,500 shares worth $12,075 on Monday, August 26.

More notable recent Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AYI, MDLA, NUAN and TRHC among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kroger could become target of activist investor, analyst says – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 32,421 shares or 2901.94% more from 1,080 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank holds 1 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 32,420 shares stake.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.43 million. It operates in two divisions, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. It currently has negative earnings. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.