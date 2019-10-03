Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) EPS Estimated At $-0.46; Childrens Place Retail Stores (PLCE)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Childrens Place Retail Stores Inc (PLCE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 93 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 92 trimmed and sold positions in Childrens Place Retail Stores Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 20.88 million shares, up from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Childrens Place Retail Stores Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 65 Increased: 58 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to report $-0.46 EPS on November, 7.After having $1.42 EPS previously, Corteva, Inc.’s analysts see -132.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 2.19M shares traded. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.03 earnings per share, down 1.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.07 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $47.19M for 6.05 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,494.74% EPS growth.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 2.32% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. for 133,600 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc owns 160,431 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 17,156 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Management L.P. has invested 1.16% in the stock. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 383,380 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) has declined 19.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500.

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.10 billion. The firm develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.