Corteva Inc. (CTVA) and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Contrasting side by side

As Agricultural Chemicals businesses, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva Inc. 28 4.20 N/A -6.67 0.00 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 2 6.43 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corteva Inc. and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -41.5%

Liquidity

Corteva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corteva Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corteva Inc. and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 75.1%. Corteva Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corteva Inc. 4.17% -0.61% 0% 0% 0% 1.72% Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. -3.62% -8.28% -13.64% -8.28% -30.73% -9.52%

For the past year Corteva Inc. had bullish trend while Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corteva Inc. beats Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an anti-transpirant plant health product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.