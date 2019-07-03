Corteva (CTVA) to pay $0.13 on Sep 13, 2019; Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (SBBP) Shorts Raised By 5.64%

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBBP) had an increase of 5.64% in short interest. SBBP’s SI was 668,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.64% from 632,700 shares previously. With 152,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s short sellers to cover SBBP’s short positions. The SI to Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.16%. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 82,441 shares traded. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has declined 59.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBP News: 12/03/2018 Strongbridge Biopharma plc Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 1.7% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 12/03/2018 – SBBP FILES TO OFFER UP TO $91M MIXED SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 02/04/2018 – STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC – FIRST 4 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DOSED IN LOGICS, A SECOND GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF RECORLEV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBBP); 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 18/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Presentation of New Data Demonstrating That Levoketoconazole is a Potent Inhibitor of Human Enzymes Controlling Cortisol Synthesis; 03/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 15/05/2018 – Precept Management Buys 1% Position in Strongbridge Biopharma

Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CTVA) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Corteva Inc’s current price of $28.99 translates into 0.45% yield. Corteva Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 4.68M shares traded. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $170.33 million. The firm offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It has a 6.61 P/E ratio. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly.

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.20 billion. The firm develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.