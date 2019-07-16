Corteva (CTVA) to pay $0.13 on Sep 13, 2019; Forrester Research (FORR) Has 2.09 Sentiment

Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CTVA) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Corteva Inc’s current price of $28.08 translates into 0.46% yield. Corteva Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 3.16 million shares traded. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 69 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 33 trimmed and sold holdings in Forrester Research Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 10.06 million shares, down from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Forrester Research Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 25 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Another recent and important Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019.

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.03 billion. The firm develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. for 39,621 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc owns 250,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 0.32% invested in the company for 144,960 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $887.56 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It has a 231.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.