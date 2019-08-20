Corsair Capital Management LP Upped Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stake by $496,098; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Upped Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 623,002 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 68,835 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 66,305 shares to 345,774 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,650 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,762 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Northern Corp holds 0% or 668,428 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 13,291 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,183 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 17,101 shares. 8,369 were accumulated by Victory Cap Management Incorporated. Sector Pension Invest Board has 22,408 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 3.12M shares. Legal General Public Limited Company reported 64,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma holds 0.12% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 79,100 shares. Red Mountain Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,983 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Com holds 50,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio.