Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $676,872; Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $2.40 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.94 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 49,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 188,434 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 238,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares to 2,138 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Llc reported 386,970 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jefferies Lc accumulated 12,500 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.97% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,788 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 104,720 shares stake. 4.08M are held by First Manhattan. Bath Savings invested in 0.04% or 4,217 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eqis Capital invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Weik Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,728 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Choate Invest Advsr stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zacks Inv Management reported 1.5% stake. Mairs & Power accumulated 1.23% or 2.10 million shares.

