Corsair Capital Management LP Stake In Flex LTD (FLEX) Was Boosted; Twin Capital Management Raised Expedia (EXPE) Stake by $809,970

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 58,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 461,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 402,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 1.96M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 24,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 18,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 760,011 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 48,403 shares to 527,007 shares, valued at $17.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 87,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated LP invested in 0.15% or 1.18M shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability holds 14,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.07 million shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 9.65 million shares. Cap Int invested in 1.39M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Communications accumulated 2.21 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 373,498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Boston Partners invested in 13.95 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 0.15% or 45,349 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 6,700 shares. Icm Asset Wa has 2.92% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 6.38 million shares.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flex (FLEX) Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coworking firm Industrious raises $80 mln, sees profit in 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia Prices $1.25B Senior Notes, Gets Moody’s Baa3 Rating – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Expedia (EXPE) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.