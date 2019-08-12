Corsair Capital Management LP Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX) Raised by $613,080 as Stock Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped by $2.23 Million Its Position

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 20,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.97 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 4.61 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 13,272 shares to 10,955 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 22,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,133 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 40,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 24,581 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Frontier Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ipg Investment Llc stated it has 1.85M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 16,909 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Axa reported 92,200 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 17.80 million shares. Fund Mngmt stated it has 98,693 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 81,918 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2.34 million shares. 111,001 are owned by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Par Capital Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 8.43 million shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,597 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $232.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 48,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,213 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

