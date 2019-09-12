Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Its Kraton (KRA) Holding by $5.44 Million as Stock Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $951,453 as Market Valuation Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 175,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 490,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, up from 315,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 222,098 shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 10,869 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 18,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 3.20M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 13,014 shares to 181,153 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 87,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership owns 1,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weber Alan W, New York-based fund reported 512,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 48,197 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Pnc Svcs Gru accumulated 2,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 0.04% or 365,195 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.04% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Moreover, First Wilshire Management Inc has 1.64% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 41,945 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Company reported 82,353 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,503 shares. 704,411 were reported by Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd. Contrarian Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 11,468 shares. 12,577 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,891 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 331,150 shares or 0.72% of the stock. First Foundation Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,667 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 4.68 million shares. 102,342 were accumulated by Parthenon Ltd. Fort LP stated it has 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Connors Investor Services has 3.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 220,238 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 111,199 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,991 shares. Altrinsic Lc reported 168,990 shares. Moreover, Strategic Financial Incorporated has 0.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,675 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri has 50,996 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Alexandria Ltd reported 6,850 shares. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp holds 2,225 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd reported 5,910 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

