Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Kraton (KRA) as Market Valuation Rose; Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Its Telus Com (TU) Position by $52.99 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 171,874 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 293.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.06M, up from 487,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 290,247 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 54,861 shares to 7,724 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX) by 55,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,741 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,762 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 20,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,872 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.03% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 7,194 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 391,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has 0.16% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,819 shares. Foundry Prtn holds 0.44% or 344,009 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 2.66 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.